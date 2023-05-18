PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The PGA Championship is underway on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club. Here’s a fascinating piece of history: Oak Hill wasn’t always located in Pittsford.

The country club was founded in 1901 along the Genesee River, where the University of Rochester is now located. As the U of R looked for land for a bigger campus, the university made a deal with Oak Hill and traded the 90 acres along the river for more than 300 in Pittsford.

Shortly after, the Pittsford Course opened, Dr. John R Williams started an ambitious tree program, collecting thousands of tree seedling and acorns from all over the world and planting them at Oak Hill.

The Landmark Society of Western New York says Oak Hill was added last month to the National Register of Historic Places.