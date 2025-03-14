Oakfield-Alabama School District begins new capital project

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — It was a big day for the Oakfield-Alabama School District Thursday, as they began their new $23 million capital project.

This new project, which was approved by voters back in December of 2023, includes a new sports stadium, more parking and updates to their classrooms.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of August, just before the start of their new school year.