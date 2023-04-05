Occupant of home believes fire caused by lightning strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester fire officials are investigating whether a house fire was caused by lightning as storms rolled through.

Someone in the home at 385 Seward Street called 911 on Wednesday afternoon saying they heard a loud noise and then the house filled with smoke. The person believed the house was struck by lightning.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the top windows and there was a fire in the basement.

They were able to put out the fire and everyone got out safely.