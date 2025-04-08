OCSO: Investigation reveals death of two elderly people as murder-suicide

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the death of two elderly people in Canandaigua has been ruled as a murder-suicide.

Deputies said on April 3, they responded to a welfare complaint on Wyffels Road, that was initiated as a delivery driver noticed items that were delivered a week prior still outside.

When deputies arrived, they said they forced entry through a door and found Christian Herbik and Priscilla Herbik dead, with a shotgun found near Mr. Herbik. Both of them suffered upper body gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

After being transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, deputies said the examiner ruled Priscilla Herbik’s death as a homicide and ruled Mr. Herbik’s death as a suicide, both being due to their gunshot wound.

Although a cause of death has been ruled for both of them, deputies say this investigation is still ongoing and no threat was ever posed to the community.