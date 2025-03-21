OCSO: Man arrested after reports of suspected drug activity at apartment complex in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said their Special Investigations Division arrested a man after investigations into drug sales in Ontario County.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Special Investigations Division immediately began investigations and followed up with concerned citizens after there were reports through the anonymous drug tip line of suspected drug activity at the Farmington Court Apartments.

After several months, investigators identified 35-year-old Eric Gonzalez, who used a vehicle to transport narcotics and used an apartment to sell drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They also said they saw Gonzalez hand off drugs to people on multiple occasions and issued a search warrant on him.

At the time of his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said Gonzalez was found with a large amount of crack cocaine, $2,700 in cash, a digital scale and a large amount of narcotics were found in Gonzalez’s vehicle and other items of evidence in his apartment.

Gonzalez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree with intent to sell. He was transported to the Ontario County Jail for pre-arraignment detention, then was released on his own recognizance.

Gonzalez will appear in court at a later date.