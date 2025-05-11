OCSO: Man hospitalized after race car crash at Ontario County Fairgrounds

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Ontario County Sheriff’s say a man from Rochester has been hospitalized after a modified style race car crashed Saturday night at the Ontario County Fairgrounds and Racetrack.

Deputies say they, along with the Canandaigua Fire Department and EMS, responded to a report of a modified style race car that crashed and rolled over, injuring a driver, at the Ontario County Fairgrounds and Racetrack Saturday at around 10 p.m.

Deputies say 53-year-old Gilbert Tegg Jr.’s race car went head on into an orange protective barrier, causing the car to flip over. They also say Tegg Jr. was removed from the car and brought to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance for back and neck injuries, along with possible broken bones.

This accident is still under investigation, according to deputies. This story will be updated as we learn more.