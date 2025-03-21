OCSO: Road closed due to crash on State Route 332 and Airport Road in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said all traffic traveling south on State Route 332 between Thomas Road and Airport Road in the Town of Canandaigua will be closed and rerouted Friday.

The closure is due to a crash that happened between a tractor trailer and a large commercial vehicle on State Route 332 and Airport Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the detour from State Route 332 will turn right on Thomas Road, left onto Sommers Drive, left onto Airport Road and then turn right back onto State Route 332. They also said the road will be opened back up once the tractor trailer and large commercial vehicle are removed from the highway, which they expect to take several hours.

The Sheriff’s Office have not provided any other details on the crash yet at this time.

Here is a map of the alternate route, provided by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office: