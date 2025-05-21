OCSO: Rochester man arrested for stealing from former employer

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say they have arrested a 30-year-old man after being accused of stealing over $17,000 from a former employer in the Town of Victor.

Deputies say his arrest was a result of a five-month long investigation. They say Michael D’Amico allegedly stole from the company between January 2023 and November 2024.

D’Amico was charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. He was also charged with 14 counts of falsifying business records.

D’Amico was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Part court and was released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Victor Town Court at a later date.