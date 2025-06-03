OCSO set to announce petition to deny parole to man who killed and raped girl in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. — The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce a petition on Tuesday to deny parole to the man who raped and murdered a girl back in 1986.

Gregory Flint was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison for the murder of 8-year-old Staci Ackerman in her family’s Farmington apartment. Flint was friends with the little girl’s mom and would often stay at the apartment.

Staci’s family is expected to be at the news conference on the petition. Watch News10NBC at noon for the latest. News10NBC spoke with Staci’s father about his fight to keep his daughter’s killer behind bars.