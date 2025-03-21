OCSO: State Route 332 and Airport reopens after temporary closure due to a crash Friday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said State Route 332 between Thomas Road and Airport Road in the Town of Canandaigua has reopened after it was closed due to a crash between a tractor trailer and a large commercial vehicle.

Friday morning, all traffic traveling south was closed as Oleh Dutchak, who was driving a Freightliner Tractor Trailer, was stopped at a red light on State Route 332 while Kevin Widzinski was driving a 2015 Freightliner truck and ran into the rear of Dutchak’s truck, according to deputies.

Deputies said Widzinski was issued a uniform traffic ticket for following Dutchak too closely.

They also said there was no injuries reported and that the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit is inspecting both vehicles off scene, as Farmington Service took them off the scene.