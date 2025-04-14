OCSO to participate in ‘Operation Safe Stop,’ to enforce traffic laws on passing school buses with their lights on

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have announced they will participate in “Operation Safe Stop Education and Enforcement Day,” which is a statewide initiative that aims to increase awareness on the dangers of passing a stopped school bus with their red lights on.

On Thursday, April 24, deputies will travel behind local school buses during both their morning and afternoon routes to enforce vehicle traffic laws associated with passing a school bus with their lights on.

“Operation safe stop is a valuable initiative that maximizes our resources to ensure the safety of children in our community,” said Sheriff David Circencione. “It’s an important step toward keeping our kids safe on their way to and from school.”

Deputies said they will also release a report with data on their outcomes.