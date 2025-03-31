OFC Creations Theatre announces 2025-26 Broadway in Brighton series

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Returning for its third year, OFC Creations Theatre has announced the 2025-26 Broadway in Brighton Series.

This series features six professional musical productions with performers from New York City, Los Angeles and across the country that focus on the importance of family, the family you’re born into and the one you find along the way.

The six shows that will be coming to the theatre include:

Finding Neverland

Emmet Otter Jug-Band Christmas: The Musical

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Hello, Dolly!

The Bodyguard: The Musical

Over the Rainbow: The Golden Girls Musical

Season subscriptions are on sale now, with single tickets for each of the shows going on sale Sunday, June 1. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.