Office of Cannabis Management: Unlicensed cannabis seized in three Rochester stores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says it confiscated unlicensed cannabis products from three stores in Rochester.

The office says it seized products at Flavors Smoke Shop on North Goodman Street, Top Smoke Shop on Culver Road, and the Lyell Ave Smoke Shop on Lyell Avenue.

Investigators are still working to figure out how much all of the seized product is worth. They say they’ll be able to give us that number early next week.