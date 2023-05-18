Officer hit by car after traffic stop on Bausch Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Police officer was hit by a car that was fleeing after a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

A man is in custody and the officer was treated at the scene by an ambulance. Officers pulled the car over for traffic violations around 12:30 a.m. on Bausch Street Bridge.

RPD said the driver was speaking to them when, all of a sudden, he drove away and struck one of the officers in the upper body.

Officers found the car soon after on Brambury Drive off Carter Street. RPD said the driver, a 26-year-old city resident, was charged with reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration.

The officer is expected to be ok.