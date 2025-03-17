Officers armed with rifles investigate reported stabbing of teen girl in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Police are investigating a reported stabbing involving a 14-year-old girl in Irondequoit.

The police chief confirmed that the girl’s injuries were minor. The stabbing took place on Ontario View Street, just off St. Paul and south of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect. Officers were seen at the scene armed with rifles.

This remains an active investigation. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.

