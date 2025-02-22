Officers injured after police cruiser rear-ended by alleged drunk driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday at 7 p.m. two Rochester Police Officers were sitting in their cruiser with their emergency lights on when a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit them from behind.

The officers were investigating a crash by Portland Avenue and Lux Street. The driver of the Jeep was Frederick Young, 52, from Rochester.

The officers were taken to the hospital where they were expected to be treated and released.

Young was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated, along with other traffic offenses. He was then taken to the hospital for observation because of intoxication.