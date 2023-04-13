Official lilac outlook for the 125 Annual Rochester Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 125th Annual Rochester Lilac Festival is just 30 days away. The world famous lilacs in Highland Park are overseen by Monroe County Parks’ Head Horticulturalist, Mark Quinn. And he says they are projected to bloom by May 15.

“Over 50 varieties of lilacs were actually developed in Highland Park. The Rochester Lilac is the parent for many lilacs that are in the park. About 52-53 varieties developed here over the last century,” Quinn said.

Some plants in the park have lasted through that last century. One still around that was planted in 1892, the year they started the collection.

With the lilacs coming into full bloom over the next couple of months, Quinn says there is a certain time you should come and see them.

“If you’re coming to actually see lilacs, some of the best time to see them is early in the morning or in the evening. Even now you can kind of see the wind going on and that kind of moves the fragrance of the lilacs. So if you’re here when it’s morning still, the fragrance tends to be better as you’re walking through the lilacs,” Quinn said.

The Rochester Lilac Festival will take place from May 12 until May 21 in Highland Park.