Ogden Police respond to Tops for potential shooter threat

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — Officers were called to the Tops in Spencerport for the threat of a potential shooting.

The threat was heard by a third party, who reported the information to store management.

The suspect was not at the location when officers arrived and no weapons were seen on the premises.

Investigators learned the threats were not directed at Tops employees or customers, but rather at another individual outside the store.

Investigators concluded there was not a credible threat to Tops or the public.