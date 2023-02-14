Ogden Police say charges pending after student allegedly attacks another at dismissal

OGDEN, N.Y. – A disturbing video circulating online is now the center of an investigation in Spenceport.

Ogden Police Chief Travis Gray says his department was notified of the video late Monday night.

In it, a young person is seen attacking another outside Cosgrove Middle School at dismissal. Gray says both the suspect and victim are under the age of 16.

The victim and their family filed a police report Tuesday morning.

Gray says charges are anticipated.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.