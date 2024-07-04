Olympic-bound pole vaulter returns to Roberts Wesleyan for parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Roberts Wesleyan student Brynn King returned to the university for a parade on Wednesday after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for pole vault.

King became one of three athletes to qualify for the U.S. team after the fifth-year senior jumped her personal best over the week at the Olympic trials at the University of Oregon. She is coached at Roberts Wesleyan by former gold medalist pole vaulter Jenn Suhr.

King, a Texas native, arrived on campus on a convertible, waving to the crowd. After the parade, she posed for photos and signed autographs.

News10NBC spoke with King about her excitement of being Olympic-bound. The qualifiers for women’s pole vault in Paris will be on Monday, Aug. 5 and the finals will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

She cleared her career best of 4.73 meters on her first attempt. King is coming of an NCAA Division II national championship in women's pole vault.