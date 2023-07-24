On anniversary of serious crash, woman gives back to agencies that rescued her

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Turning something traumatic into something amazing. That’s what Kimberly Hill does every year with her fundraiser for the Henrietta Fire Department and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Twenty-two years ago, Hill got into a serious car crash. She says that crash only happened because she was in a violent and abusive relationship. Now Hill marks the day of the crash every year with a fundraiser for the Henrietta Fire Department that responded to her crash and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

“You either get lucky to learn a healthy relationship or you end up in a relationship that’s not great from a young age, and you learn not the right way to be in a relationship, and then you kind of spend forever unlearning it,” said Hill.

She credits that crash with helping her finally escape that abusive relationship. She says firefighters worked for three and a half hours to get her out of the car and saved her legs from having to be amputated.

