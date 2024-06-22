On-ramp to Thruway from 390N closed after truck tips, spills slurry

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — All lanes are closed on the Route 390 North on-ramp to the Thruway in Henrietta. Hazmat recovery is underway at the site of a tractor-trailer crash there.

The Henrietta fire chief said the crash happened a little before 7 p.m. Friday, when the truck tipped on its side on Exit 12, spilling multiple 300 gallon totes of slurry compound. Several of them broke, and the slurry got into storm drains and into a retention pond. The chief says it doesn’t pose a hazard to humans.

The chief said he expected cleanup to last at least until midnight. No injuries were reported.