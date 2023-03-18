‘On St. Patrick’s Day, everybody’s Irish’, Carroll’s Bar welcomes everyone for the holiday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local bars and restaurants celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

News10NBC stopped by a Rochester staple Friday afternoon- Carroll’s Bar and Restaurant on East Main Street. The place was already packed by noon!

One of the owners explained why the holiday is such a hit here in the Flower City.

“There is a saying that on St. Patrick’s day everybody’s Irish and we absolutely welcome that philosophy. You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate. As a matter of fact we try to get as many people celebrating as we possibly can,” says Katie Carroll.

Bars stayed open in Rochester until 2 a.m.