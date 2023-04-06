On this day in 1989, News10NBC officially switched to NBC affiliate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On this day in News10NBC history: We announced the official switch from the local CBS affiliate to NBC.

It happened way back in 1989. At that time, NBC was the most watched television network in the country. It was also the year that Quantum Leap debuted, which has now returned after nearly 34 years.

Then station General Manager Arnold Klinsky explained why the move was so exciting.

“It gives us an opportunity first of all to link with a very strong network, but more importantly do some things that will enhance our ability to serve the community especially with our reporting news,” said Klinsky.

While the announcement was made on this day- the official switch didn’t happen until August 13, 1989.