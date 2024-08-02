One dead, 1 in hospital after tree falls through Airbnb in Wyoming County

CASTILE, N.Y. — One person has died and another is hospitalized after a tree fell through a home in Castile on Silver Lake this morning.

According to the Perry Fire Department, a couple in their 70s were staying at a home on Thompson Avenue when a large tree fell onto the house. The fire department found the couple trapped when they arrived on scene.

Authorities say one of the two died at Wyoming County Community Hospital. The other victim was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

