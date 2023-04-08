One dead after crash in West Seneca on I-90

WEST SENECA, N.Y. – State police are investigating a serious crash that happened on I-90 in West Seneca Saturday morning.

Police say at 5:45 a.m. near the 426 mile marker, a car and a short tandem tractor trailer were in a car crash. The crash happened on I-90 eastbound, and officials have confirmed one person dead at the scene.

Two lanes are blocked while accident reconstruction is completed.

Police say more information will be released once it becomes available.