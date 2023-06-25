One dead after crash on Carter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person is dead after a crash on 104 westbound ramp at Carter Street.

Police say at 3:49 a.m. a car was traveling on the 104 ramp at Carter Street and tried to beat the red light, getting hit by a vehicle that was driving north down Carter Street.

Both occupants of the vehicle heading westbound were brought to URMC. One person suffered minor injuries, and the other was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Police say both of those people are from out of state.

The drive of the vehicle heading north didn’t suffer injuries that required hospitalization.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crash, and asking anyone with more information to call 911.