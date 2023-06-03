One dead after fatal crash along Empire Boulevard in Penfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One person is dead after a crash in Penfield on Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, the crash occurred a little after 8:30 a.m. When MCSO arrived, inside one of the two SUVs involved in the crash, deputies found one dead person who has yet to be identified.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Andrew Soike said that anyone traveling along Empire Boulevard needs to be mindful, as officers respond to accidents in the area frequently.

“There’s a number of accidents on this road. It’s important due to the grade and the speed that can be reached that people maintain their speeds and pay attention while driving, especially while negotiating the bend in the road, the rises, and the rises in the hills,” Soike said.

The road along Empire Boulevard, between Winton Road and Plank Road, was closed from the time of the accident until 2 p.m. to give deputies time to conduct their investigation.

No information about the incident has been released.