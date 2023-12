ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the northwest side of the city.

Officers responded to Glenwood Avenue in the area between Linnet and Finch streets — not far from School Number 34. When they arrived, officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot. The victim died in the hospital.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and this is still an active investigation.