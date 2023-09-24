One dead after three-vehicle crash in Watertown Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Watertown Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 12:10 p.m. on State Route 3 in the Village of Black River. They say 32-year-old Shane D. Umstead was traveling east on State Route 3 in a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he didn’t see that another car was stopped in traffic.

Police say the car in traffic was a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 74-year-old Roxanne E. O’Conner. Umstead hit O’Conner’s car in the back causing it to push into the path of a dump truck. Joseph J. England, 52, was driving the dump truck westbound on State Route 3.

Police say O’Conner was brought to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Charles A. Taylor, 79, was sitting in the passenger seat of the Hyundai with O’Conner during the crash. He was brought to the Samaritan Medical Center and later to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no other injuries in the crash and that the investigation is ongoing.