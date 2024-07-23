One dead after three-vehicle crash on Route 531 in Ogden, no other injuries reported

OGDEN, N.Y. – Tuesday morning at 6:42, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies went to Route 531 between Union Street and Washington Street in the Town of Ogden crash involving three vehicles.

The preliminary investigation shows two cars were traveling eastbound on Rt. 531 when they collided, causing one car to go off the south side of the road. The second vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lane of Rt. 531, where it collided with a pickup truck traveling westbound. The driver and only person in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are in the process of notifying the family.

There are no other reported injuries.

Route 531 westbound is back open to traffic.