CHILI, N.Y. State police confirmed that one person is dead following a crash on the Thruway.

Traffic is still blocked off as troopers investigate. Two tractor trailers and a car were involved in the crash in Chili around 7 p.m. Monday. This has been backing up traffic in the area for hours.

Troopers say one tractor trailer rolled over, blocking westbound lanes. Anyone taking I-90W is being diverted at exit 46 in Henrietta.