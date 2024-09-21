UPDATE: One dead after shooting, one in custody in Lyons; Sheriff says no further danger to public

LYONS, N.Y. — One person is dead in Lyons and one in custody, according to Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby.

According to Milby, one person was killed by gunshot wounds Saturday morning. He said a 911 call about a domestic incident with shots fired came in at 10:30 a.m., and the shooter had fled the scene. The Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded, and the shooter is in custody, Milby said.

The sheriff said there is no further danger to the public.

News10NBC is in Lyons and will provide information as soon as it’s available. There is a heavy police presence on Maple Street, with the street closed from Foster to Sisson Street.