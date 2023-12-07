One dead, one seriously injured in Livingston County crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a crash in Conesus.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Stagecoach Road.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Shiella Schledorn was driving when she left the road and hit a culvert.

Schledorn was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Her passenger, Robert Alford, 51, also from Dansville, died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

