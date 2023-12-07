One dead, one seriously injured in Livingston County crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a crash in Conesus.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Stagecoach Road.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Shiella Schledorn was driving when she left the road and hit a culvert.
Schledorn was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Her passenger, Robert Alford, 51, also from Dansville, died at the scene.
The crash is still being investigated.