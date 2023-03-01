One firefighter dead after fire in Buffalo Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A firefighter is dead after a four-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo on Wednesday.

Mayor Byron Brown announced the news, after he was missing for several hours.

Video captured on cellphone shows flames shooting out of the building on Main Street, followed by what looked like an explosion. A mayday call was issued while crews were working on extinguishing the fire inside the building.

The fire commissioner says a fire investigation team is working to interview workers who were reported to be using a torch in the area, that is believed to have started the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is also responding. RFD sent its heavy fire rescue unit to buffalo to help.