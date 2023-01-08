One man shot multiple times, while another stabbed multiple times in Geneva home

GENEVA, N.Y. – Early Saturday morning the Geneva Police Department responded to a home on North Genesee Street for a reported gunshot(s). When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both men, residents of Geneva, were transported to a local medical center where they are both listed in critical condition, however, both are expected to survive.

The police have determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is on-going.