One man stabbed in Brighton Friday night

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Police say a man was stabbed on south Winton Road near Westfall Road at 9:50 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say the victim was found with a stab wound to his upper body and brought to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was released from the hospital.

Officials say two brothers were in a physical fight in a car pulled over on the side of south Winton Road.

Police found the suspect, 34-year-old Andrew L. Kirkland, near the area and say he had an illegal gun. Kirkland was taken into custody.

Kirkland is being charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.