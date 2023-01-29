One man without a home after Henrietta townhouse fire

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A Henrietta townhouse caught fire at around 5:30 Sunday morning. Firefighters say they saw heavy flames coming from the windows.

Officials say the one occupant of the house made it out safety. The townhome is one of two attached to each other, though the fire did not spread past the initial townhouse.

Firefighters had difficulty battling the fire due to hoarding conditions.

“There’s a lot of clutter in the house,” said Battalion Chief Jared Gold. “So we had to fight the fire from the outside until we made access by cutting through the windows or breaking down more doors.”

The damage to the home has displaced the man that lived there. The Red Cross will be helping provide shelter and food.