IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On Sunday at 5:10 a.m., first responders, including the Irondequoit Fire District, police, and paramedics responded to a house fire at 95 Highview Drive.

Fire crews launched an aggressive attack on the blaze while looking for potential victims. They found one person dead in the home.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.