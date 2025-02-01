One person dead, four injured in two-car crash in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday at 11:38 p.m., Brighton Police removed four people trapped inside a car after a two-car crash at 2299 S. Winton Rd.

Despite rescue efforts, one person died from their injuries. The other three people in the same car are being treated for their injuries.

The driver of the other car had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

After the initial investigation, police believe the weather may have played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Currently, no charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.