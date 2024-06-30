One person hospitalized after house fire in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a house fire on North Goodman Street, between Norton Street and Reynolds Avenue in Irondequoit on Sunday.

The fire was in a 2 1/2-story wood frame house that was divided into three apartments. The fire started in the attic apartment and smoke and fire damage was confined to the upper two floors.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, both escaped but one person was taken to Strong Hospital with moderate injuries. Two pets were removed alive.

The property is unlivable because of the damage and one person is being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.