One person hospitalized after vehicle rollover in Rush

RUSH HENRIETTA, N.Y. – At 4:56 Sunday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rush Fire Department responded to the area of 8800 West Henrietta Road after a vehicle rolled over.

Officials say one person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. One person had to be pulled from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The roadway is currently closed and the accident is being investigated.