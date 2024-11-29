One ring down, one more to go: Bills QB pops the question to girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

Ladies, another celebrity crush is officially off the market. Josh Allen recently popped the big question to his girlfriend, singer and actress Hailee Steinfield.

Allen most likely dropped to one knee last Friday, November 22, while the Buffalo Bills were on a bye week. The couple posted a picture of the big moment to their Instagram pages captioned, “11/22/24.”

The picture was posted on Friday, November 29.

The two were rumored to be an item in 2023, but didn’t go Instagram official until July 2024.

Hopefully, this isn’t the only ring Allen will bring home to Buffalo this season.