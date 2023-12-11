One week left for Toys for Tots drive; News10NBC TODAY is live with an update

People sort toys for the News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive (file)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is one week left in the sixth annual News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive, which seeks to spread cheer by giving toys to children in need.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys for children ranging from newborns to age 16 now through Dec. 15 in collection boxes. There are dozens of participating locations across the region including every Quicklee’s convenience store in Monroe County. You can see a full list here. You can also donate a toy online or request a toy on the website for Toys for Tots.

News10NBC was live at the Quicklee’s convenience store on Culver Road with an update on the goal to collect 100,000 toys and how the drive impacts children.

