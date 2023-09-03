One woman dead after apartment fire in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police say they responded, along with the St. Paul Blvd. Fire Department, to an apartment fire Sunday.

Officials say that was around 11:50 p.m. at 5400 St. Paul Blvd.

Several witnesses tell officials that they could see flames shooting out from a nearby window air-conditioning unit and after that, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to pull a 59-year-old woman from the apartment. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Bureau. Officials have determined the fire to be accidental.

The details of the identity of the victim are not yet released