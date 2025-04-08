One year after Rochester’s total solar eclipse, when will the next one be?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday marks one year since the skies went dark over the Rochester area in the middle of the afternoon, as the moon’s path completely blocked the sun.

Although it was cloudy, the total solar eclipse was a special sight to so many people, including News10NBC’s staff. Our team had six hours of live coverage from across the community of the once-in-a-lifetime event. You can re-watch our coverage here.

While much of the world was too far from the path of totality to see the eclipse or only saw a partial eclipse, Rochester was directly in the path. That meant 3 minutes and 38 seconds of total darkness. Are you looking for another opportunity to see a total solar eclipse? Here’s what to know.

Where in the world will the next total solar eclipse be?

To see the next eclipse, you would need to travel to Spain, Iceland, Russia, or the northern fringes of Greenland. According to NASA, that eclipse will take place on Aug. 12 2026.

Total solar eclipses happen every couple of years due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth. They can happen anywhere across the globe but usually in remote areas like the South Pacific. The 2024 eclipse was so rare because it crossed through major North American cities.

When will the next one be in North America?

The next total solar eclipse in North America won’t be until 2033 in Alaska. After that, there will be an eclipse in 2044 that crosses western Canada and parts of North Dakota and Montana.

The next eclipse that will cross major U.S. cities won’t be until Aug. 12, 2045. The path will start in Northern California, before slicing through Utah, Colorado, and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

When will the next total solar eclipse be in Rochester?

You would have to wait another lifetime to see Rochester once again be in the path of totality. The next total solar eclipse in Rochester won’t happen for another 119 years, on Oct. 26, 2144.