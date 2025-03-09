Oneida County bus driver killed, another driver and two students injured in head-on crash amid whiteout conditions
FLOYD, N.Y. — A crash happened in Oneida County when two school buses collided in whiteout conditions, resulting in the death of a bus driver. The incident took place in the town of Floyd.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that the head-on collision happened on Friday afternoon. The 58-year-old bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two students were also injured in the crash, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
