Oneida County bus driver killed, another driver and two students injured in head-on crash amid whiteout conditions

FLOYD, N.Y. — A crash happened in Oneida County when two school buses collided in whiteout conditions, resulting in the death of a bus driver. The incident took place in the town of Floyd.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that the head-on collision happened on Friday afternoon. The 58-year-old bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two students were also injured in the crash, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.