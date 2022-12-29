Online fundraisers launched to help people affected by Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Better Business Bureau has some advice for people looking to help those affected by the massive storm in Buffalo.
A spokesman from the agency says doing your research before donating is important to ensure it’s legitimate.
GoFundMe, which is accredited by BBB, has launched a centralized hub to identify verified fundraisers.
BBB is reviewing fundraisers related to the storm so that communities impacted can receive help quickly