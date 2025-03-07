Onondaga County DA to lead investigation in inmate death at Mid-State Correctional Facility

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MARCY, N.Y. — Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick will now lead as a special prosecutor in the investigation into the death of Messiah Nantwi, an inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility who died on March 1.

The State Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday its decision to recuse itself from the investigation.

They filed a motion in Onondaga County Supreme Court requesting they appoint a special prosecutor, where the court granted the motion and appointed Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is also the special prosecutor in the case of Robert Brooks, who was beaten and died at Marcy Correctional in December, which is across the street from Mid-State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul described the events leading to Nantwi’s death on March 1 as “extremely disturbing conduct.”

According to inmates, the 22-year-old Nantwi may have been beaten by guards, as reported by The New York Times.

Some guards from Mid-State have now been placed on leave in connection to Nantwi’s death.

The Attorney General’s Office said “This announcement is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter, or of any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.”

