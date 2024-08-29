Ontario Beach Park closed for swimming after tests find high E. coli levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ontario Beach Park is closed for swimming on Thursday after tests found high levels of the bacteria E. coli in the water.

That’s according to the New York State Coastal Beach Water Quality Status website. The website also says there are water clarity issues.

E. coli levels are determined by a measurement called the Most Probable Number (MPN). According to the state code, any freshwater that’s under an MPN of 235 is safe to swim in.

The test results from Thursday at Ontario Beach Park found that the number is just over 1,800 and the east part of the beach and just over 4,900 for the west part of the beach. That’s a large jump from the day earlier, where the number was 22 for the east and 36 for the west.